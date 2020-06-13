Bookmaker announce date for reopening of all shops

All BoyleSports shops around the country are set to reopen their doors with social distancing and safety requirements all in place.

The shops will open on Monday, June 15.

All of the retail outlets have gone through a deep clean, including all carpets, tabletops and self-service betting terminals. All of these areas will be thoroughly cleaned on a daily basis with hand sanitisers installed throughout the shop floors.

Perspex screens have also been installed in key areas for an extra level of safety at the tills and in between all self-service betting terminals to ensure safety. When placing a bet, one customer at a time will be served and we ask all customers to use the yellow stickers on the floor to ensure that all important two metres social distancing.

There will be signs on the floor to remind punters about social distancing throughout the entire shop. Boylesports will be asking customers to use the same pen throughout their visit.

Numbers could be restricted at busy times.

150 Paddy Power shops in Ireland will also reopen on Monday with a view to opening more in the near future as the situation allows.

Paddy Power is encouraging customers to limit the time spent shops, to remain courteous and respectful to Paddy Power staff and to head home and isolate if you start to feel unwell.