WARNING: Gardai issue warning over series of scam messages

Gardai have issued a scam alert over emails and texts being received by people.

The scam messages claim to be from Bank of Ireland but are not from the bank and are being sent by scammers in order to defraud people. This scam is saying that you need to order a new card by following a link.

The message from Gardai is to be alert to scams and to delete the messages while Bank of Ireland say you should contact the bank before opening links if you have any concerns.

This is the latest scam message. If you receive it, delete it and do not click on the link.