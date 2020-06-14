Special car parking incentives called for to encourage town centre shopping

SPECIAL car parking incentives to encourage people to shop in the town centre in Tullamore should be introduced.

That's according to Offaly County Councillor Sean O'Brien.

"We simply have to do whatever we can to help our shops and businesses in the town centre and get people shopping in Tullamore and feeling comfortable about parking,” said the Independent councillor.

“Our shops have been affected by the streetscape works for over a year and then suddenly they were hit with closure due to Covid-19. Footfall is important and we want people to get used to coming into the town centre and finding it a good experience."

He continued: "I am aware that we need to keep traffic moving and avoid people hogging the parking spaces in the town centre all day. However we need to have provision for shoppers to park for short duration and not feel that they have to rush and pay. We should give one hour free parking on the town centre streets and free parking for at least two hours in the larger car parks. There are a lot of unused car parking spaces in Spollens Car Park off High Street and these places could provide free car parking for shoppers."

"I would also encourage businesses to apply for the Restart Grant which is available through the Local Enterprise Office in Offaly Co. Council. This grant will help businesses which have been closed and also those which were open but suffered a 25% reduction in business," outlined Cllr O' Brien.