Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be rather warm and humid with slow moving thundery showers, leading to spot flooding in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for there to be quite a bit of cloud around with scattered showers or longer spells of rain and just occasional sunny spells. Rain, heavy at times, will cross the northern half of the country in the morning hours with further heavy thundery showers developing through the afternoon in south Leinster and Munster. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light northeasterly breezes.

Whilst many areas will be dry, some heavy showers will persist across the southern counties. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. Misty in parts too, with just light northeasterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be warm and humid with sunshine and slow moving heavy showers. Prolonged thundery downpours will occur, especially across the western half of the country, with spot flooding and local hail. Highest temperatures 18 to 23 degrees, in mostly light westerly breezes. Humid overnight with further showers or longer spells of thundery rain, mainly across the north and west. Calm with some mist setting in. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.

It will be a warm and humid day on Monday with hazy sunshine and scattered heavy thundery showers - Atlantic counties most at risk. Highest temperatures 17 to 22 degrees with light, variable breezes. Generally dry, calm and locally misty overnight with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.