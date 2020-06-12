Preparations underway for reopening of Penneys in Shopping Centre in Midlands

Preparations are underway for the reopening of a Penneys located in a Shopping Centre in the Midlands.

Penneys stores with street access reopened on Friday, June 12 with stores in shopping centres set to open on Monday, June 15.

Ahead of the reopening, preparations are underway at the Penneys in the Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.

Staff are on site preparing the store while a make shift queuing system has been put in place outside the store in the shopping centre to help maintain social distancing.

The Penneys in Portlaoise and in Golden Island in Athlone will open on Monday and if the experience of stores that opened on Friday is anything to go by, they are set t be very busy. Queues started forming outside some Penneys in Ireland at 4am on Friday morning.