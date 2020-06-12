Man accused of theft and possession of a knife on Offaly street

A MAN has been remanded on bail charged with a number of offences in Clara, including possession of a knife in a public place.

Craig Reel, aged 28 and with an address at 176 Church Hill, Tullamore, allegedly had a kitchen knife with a sharply pointed blade at Church Street, Clara on May 9 last.

He is accused of public drunkenness and a breach of the peace on the same occasion.

On the same date at The Trap, Clara, it is alleged he entered The Trap as a trespasser, committed theft and handled stolen property.

Finally, he is accused of public drunkenness at Clara Road, Tullamore on May 10.

After details of the allegations against the man were outlined by Sergeant James O'Sullivan, Judge Bernadette Owens accepted jurisdiction.

A solicitor, Michael Byrne, told the court Mr Reel was unemployed and applied for legal aid, both for himself, for Aonghus McCarthy and one other solicitor.

Judge Owens granted legal aid on all matters apart from one of the charges of public drunkenness.

She said the penalty for Section 4 of the Public Order Act is a fine only so she would reserve the legal aid application.

She remanded Mr Reel on continuing bail to appear in court again on June 17 next.