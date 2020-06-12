Man accused of having heroin for sale or supply in Offaly

A MAN who has been accused of having heroin for sale or supply in Tullamore has also been charged with taking a vehicle.

Sean Delaney, 39, Blueball, Tullamore, was before Tullamore District Court last week in connection with offences allegedly committed in April.

On April 25, at Blueball, it is alleged he used a vehicle without the consent of the owner and on April 28, at 15 Church Street, Tullamore, it is alleged he possessed diamorphine (heroin), and possessed it for sale or supply to others.

He has also been accused of driving without insurance or a licence at Mucklagh on April 25.

Patrick Martin, solicitor, appeared for him and the matter was adjourned to July 1 next.