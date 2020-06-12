Community spirit on show as Offaly estate walls get a facelift

Cllr Robert Mc Dermott was contacted recently by Tom Mc Cabe of Greenwood Park about the possibility of acquiring some paint as the entrance walls to Greenwood Park were in bad need of painting.

Tom said he would gladly do the painting himself.

"I immediately contacted the Council and found out that there was a small budget for projects such as this and it is something that the Council was only too willing to support," Cllr McDermott said.

"Recognising and promoting good community spirit is important to the Council," he added.

Tom Mc Cabe on behalf of the residents took the opportunity to thank Ms Fiona Mc Cabe from Offaly County Council and Cllr Mc Dermott who facilitated the project.

It was agreed by all if nameplates could be acquired it would finish off the entrance to the estate.

Cllr Mc Dermott gave an undertaking to follow up on this.