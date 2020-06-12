Offaly TD calls for different system for permitting peat extraction

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has called on the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Damien English, to examine the possibility of introducing a licensing system to replace the current planning application process for peat extraction. Deputy Nolan made her remarks during the annual Dáil debate on Climate Action and Low Carbon Developments:

“One of the key areas of contention in the move to strike a proportionate balance in the just transition and de-carbonisation process relates to planning.

"This is something the Minister of State is well aware of following the High Court action taken by Friends of the Irish Environment and the appalling delays created by An Bord Pleanála.

"I put it to the Minister last night however that he should urgently consider the possibility of implementing the legal resolution that has been submitted by Growing Media Ireland, (GMI).

"According to GMI, the planning Acts have never worked well for recurring work like peat harvesting, quarrying or dredging, maintenance of flood relief drains and so on.

"In fact, there appears to be a legal consensus that licensing is logically a better fit than planning control.

"As I understand it from the submission made by GMI, there is a clear legal power under the European Communities Acts for the government to make regulations to amend the licensing code to give effect to European law on environmental assessment.

"They also say that the 18-month exemption proposed in the regulations that were quashed last year should be removed, so that the only delay is the processing time required to assess licence applications.

"Under the GMI proposals, once licence applications are accepted by the EPA, the applicants are then subject to regulation by the EPA.

"We already have a licencing regime in place for forestry and felling. Maybe it is time to consider introducing a similar system for peat extraction,” concluded Deputy Nolan.