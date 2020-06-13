Offaly house going up for auction at attractive price

A three bedroom house in Offaly is going up for auction in early July at an attractive price.

The detached three-bedroomed bungalow is located at Kildangan, Durrow and is up for auction with a guide price of €80,000.

The property is situated on its own site in a rural setting approximately four kilometres from Tullamore town.

The house was constructed around 1960 and would require refurbishment and upgrading throughout. The property does have the potential to provide an attractive family home.