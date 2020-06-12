Drive-In movies coming to Offaly

Who doesn’t love a good movie? If you have missed that big screen experience over the past few months then there is some fantastic news coming your way.

You can hop in the car with the kids and bring them to the Obama Plaza to watch the all-time classic, Shrek! On Saturday, June 20, you can join Shrek, Donkey and all the gang as they embark on their first adventure from the comfort of your car while also enjoying your favourite Supermac’s meal. The movie starts at 1pm.

Drive In movies have become increasingly popular as way of getting that big screen fix as people look at ways of experiencing some of the pass-times they had before the country went into lockdown. Those going to the drive-in movie can watch the Hollywood classic and children’s favourite, Shrek, from the comfort and safety of their cars.

They can also have the added treat of ordering their favourite Supermac’s meal from the Obama Plaza that will be delivered directly to their cars. So, they can enjoy the movie and their Supermac’s at the same time.

All details, including times and prices are available on the Midlands Drive in Movies social media pages.