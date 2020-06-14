More cases of illegal dumping discovered on Offaly roadside

Illegal dumping is continuing in South Offaly as these pictures show.

Pictured are several bags of rubbish discovered by Cllr Peter Ormond close to his home. It is not the first time the councillor has come across rubbish discarded on the roadside.

The Shinrone based councillor confirmed the litter warden was informed. He said all the bags would be gone through in the hope of finding something that can lead to identifying the culprit or culprits.