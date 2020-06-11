Number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital drops significantly

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has dropped significantly in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the HSE, there were 75 patients being treated for the virus in Ireland's Acute Hospitals as of 8pm on Wednesday, June 10. At 9pm on June 9, that figure had stood at 105. At the peak of the crisis, there were almost 900 patients being treated for the virus across the country's acute hospitals.

Of the 75 patients being treated in acute hospitals, 29 are in Critical Care Units with 16 patients on ventilators.

As of 8pm on Wednesday, there 639 vacant hospital beds in Ireland's acute hospitals.