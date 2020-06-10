Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on confirmed Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that five people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died - bringing the total deaths to 1,695. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one death. The figure of 1,695 deaths reflects this change.

It has also been informed of an additional 19 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. There have now been 25,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of three confirmed cases. The figure of 25,231 confirmed cases reflects this change.