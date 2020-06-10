Lowry back in action on PGA Tour this week after three-month break

Shane Lowry will join an illustrious field at the Colonial Country Club this Thursday, June 11, as the PGA Tour gets underway after a three-month hiatus. The tour was shut down amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Charles Schwab Challenge will be the answer to a quiz question in years to come and all eyes will be on golf as one of the first sports back into action this week.

The world's best players, including the Top 3 in the rankings - Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka - will all tee off at the tournament on Thursday.

Also among the cast for the sport's return to the stage will be Clara man and 2019 Open champion, Shane Lowry. Lowry will play alongside Cameron Champ and Jim Herman for the opening two rounds, starting at 2.18pm on Thursday (Irish time).

The PGA Tour has announced that the 8:46am (local time) tee time will be left empty in honour of George Floyd who died at the age of 46 while getting arrested in Minneapolis last month and has sparked widespread anti-racism and police brutality protests across the world.

Lowry was speaking earlier this week about a return to competitive action, pointing out the fact he and his fellow tour pros have to undergo Covid-19 testing before travelling to tournaments.

Follow his progress this weekend on www.offalyexpress.ie.