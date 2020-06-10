Historic Offaly structures to be revived by funding boost

Hundreds of old buildings and structures are set to be revived somewhat after the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht announced funding under the Historic Structures Fund and Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2020.

In total, more than €4.3m in funding has been announced for 449 projects across the country.

This funding will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage.

Queries about the funding in Offaly can be made to Offaly County Council. See the Offaly sites receiving funding below:

HISTORIC STRUCTURES FUND 2020

Offaly County Council - Acres' Hall (Tullamore Town Hall), Cormac Street, Tullamore - €15,000.00

Offaly County Council - Cangort Park, Shinrone, Birr - €35,000.00

BUILT HERITAGE INVESTMENT SCHEME 2020



Offaly County Council Tullanisk House, Woodfield, Birr, Co. Offaly €4,500.00

Offaly County Council Thatch House, Coolcor, Rhode, Co. Offaly €4,500.00

Offaly County Council 1911 Bridge, Birr Castle Demesne, Birr, Co. Offaly €5,000.00

Offaly County Council Presbyterian Church, High Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly €2,500.00

Offaly County Council The Old Schoolhouse, Bracknagh. Co. Offaly €2,500.00

Offaly County Council Loughton House, Moneygall, Co. Offaly €4,500.00

Offaly County Council Ballinla House, Ballinla, Edenderry, Co. Offaly €2,500.00

Offaly County Council Oxmantown Mall, Birr, Co. Offaly €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Toberdaly, Rhode, Co. Offaly €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Springmount Mill, Gorraun, Cloughjordan, Co. Offaly €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Castle Street, Birr, Co. Offaly €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Cloneyhurke House, Portarlington, Co. Offaly €5,000.00

Offaly County Council Ballybrittan House & Farm, Ballybrittan, Edenderry, Co. Offaly €5,000.00

Offaly County Council Thatched House, Derrybeg, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (RPS 33-16) €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Thatched House, Derrybeg, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co. Offaly (RPS 33-11) €3,000.00

Offaly County Council Thatched House, Bawnmore, Geashill, Co. Offaly €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Thatched House, Morrough, Rahan, Co. Offaly €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Bloomville House, Sranure, Geashill, Co. Offaly €4,000.00

Offaly County Council Brendan House, Saint Brendan Street, Birr, Co. Offaly €3,000.00

Offaly County Council Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly €5,000.00