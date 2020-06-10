World’s biggest cargo aircraft may be visible over Offaly today

THE biggest cargo aircraft in the world is due to touch down at Shannon Airport this Wednesday, June 10, bringing urgently needed surgical gowns from China for the HSE.

West Coast Aviation & Metis Technical chartered two aircraft to transport the equipment. The first aircraft, a B737, arrived in Shannon Airport on Monday morning carrying 125,920 gowns or 900 boxes.

The second aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, will arrive at approximately 1.30pm today, the biggest cargo aircraft in the world.

It transported 874,780 gowns in 6,249 boxes. Shannon Airport has the longest runway in Ireland which can accommodate the AN-225.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “It’s an incredible aircraft and when you see it on the taxiway here and can put its size into perspective, it’s almost unbelievable that it can get up into the skies, let alone be as graceful when it’s up there.”

The huge aircraft may be visible in Offaly around lunchtime as it tracks across the country towards Shannon. If the skies don't clear, some people in surrounding counties may even be able to hear the plane as it approaches.