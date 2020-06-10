Eighty-one patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals in Ireland

A total of 81 patients are waiting for admission to hospital on trolleys in Ireland. That's according to the latest figures from the INMO's Trolley Watch.

According to the figures, 74 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while seven are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The largest number of patients awaiting admission are in Cork University Hospital where 28 patients are waiting on trolleys in the Emergency Department. According to figures from the HSE, there are just three empty beds in the hospital. A further 12 patients are waiting for a bed in the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

Elsewhere in the country, 15 patients are on trolleys in the Emergency Department in University Hospital in Limerick where, according to the HSE, there are no empty beds available.

It is a very different picture in Dublin where only two patients are awaiting admission across the ten hospitals in the region. St James's Hospital alone has 78 vacant beds according to the HSE. In total there are 489 vacant hospital beds in the country.