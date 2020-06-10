Former Medicentre in Offaly town to revert to residential use
Former Medicentre in Offaly town to revert to residential use
A former Medicentre in Offaly in set to revert to residential use after planning permission was granted for the conversion by Offaly County Council.
The existing doctor's surgery on John's Terrace is Birr was the former practice of Dr McGovern and served as the Medicentre in the town.
However the protected structure will now return to being a residential dwelling with some internal modifications.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on