13-year-old boy killed in Midlands road crash

A young boy has died in a road crash in Westmeath.

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin, Co. Westmeath, in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, June 10.

The accident happened at approximately 2:15am.

A 13-year-old boy, an occupant of the car, has been pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Mourtuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Mulingar.

Another male youth, aged in his teens, has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital understood to be in critical condition.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, received non life threatening injuries, according to gardai.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSoc).

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1:45am - 2:30am, to contact them at Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.