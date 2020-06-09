Over 2,000 ESB customers currently affected by major power outage in Offaly

Over 2,000 ESB customers are currently affected by a power outage in Offaly.

The fault is effecting customers in the region near Lumcloon.

According to the ESB's Powercheck website, 2186 customers are affected by the outage.

At present, it is expected that the fault with be repaired and power will be restored at 7.30pm.

There is also a planned interruption in the same area with power there expected to be restored at 4.30pm

ESB says it apologises for the loss of supply and it is currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.