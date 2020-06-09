Offaly kids find drug needles and bloody tissues on school work walk

Concern and anger have been expressed this week after an Offaly mother and her children discovered drug paraphernalia on a recent school work walk.

A concerned parent in Edenderry posted about the grim discovery through a community Facebook page.

"My wife and kids were doing a school assignment walk today [Monday] when they came across drug equipment, a needle box, bloody tissues and a spoon," the post read.

The items were found on the Church Walk area of Edenderry, a matter of yards from the local playground.

The concerned parent said other students would be doing the same walk for the project and urged caution in the area.

Other locals reacted angrily to the situation with one member of the Edenderry Tidy Towns group saying: "They are a regular sight on our litter picks as Edenderry Tidy Towns each week, especially up along church walk. Out of sight and then left behind.

"They should all be barcoded and assigned to the registered client. They should not be given their next package without returning the previous package. A bit like the library book system," Nathalie Leeper Murphy added.

Another resident, Amy Louise O'Connor, added: "We have a huge problem with this in Downshire. All that stuff and condoms. They're doing it in the trees and the property management won't do anything to try prevent it. Every autumn we would do a nature hunt with the kids and now we won't be able to do it."