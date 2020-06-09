Offaly boutique closing its doors after 43 years

The proprietors of the Diamonds and Pearls boutique in Edenderry have decided not to open the store again following the Covid-19 shutdown. The shop closed its stores in line with public health advice back in March but will not now re-open at all after 43 years of trading in the town.

"We have gone through all the emotions over the past 12 weeks and, alas we push forward to a new and different experience of shopping at Diamonds & Pearls," the owners said after confirming their stores in Naas and Clane will remain open. They re-opened on Monday of this week as part of Phase 2 of the government's roadmap to restarting the economy.

"After 43 years of trading, we have taken the decision not to reopen our Edenderry shop. We want to take the opportunity to thank our costumers and friends who have supported us over the years and wish the business community in Edenderry every success in the future.

"The biggest thank you to Cora, Eilish and Mary for your support, loyalty and friendship," the store posted on Facebook.

The shop has operated in one form or another since 1977, formerly on the opposite side of JKL Street and later at Granary Court before a final move to the corner of JKL Street and the Carrick Road.

With the Naas and Clane outlets remaining open, the proprietors have allocated Mondays for appointments only with evening appointments possible on Thursdays from 5 to 8pm.

"We want to thank all our costumers for their incredible support. These weeks have been so positive and we have worked hard to stay connected with you all. From changing windows and becoming a whizz on social media and websites, not to forget becoming “insta models” it’s been a learning curve for us all!

"The warmest thank you, from both Attracta and Emily - let’s finally get back to what we know and love."