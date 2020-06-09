10 things Tullamore needs to improve the town

Tullamore is far from the worst town in the country. It has plenty going for it. In recent years it has gotten new schools, a hospital, skate park, a superb town park and a hugely important by pass among other things.

In saying that, there is a lot of room for the town to improve and expand and to try and rival Athlone as 'the town' in the Midlands. Let's be honest, we have fallen a long way behind our neighbours in Westmeath.

Have a read and see what you think and if you have other ideas, go to our Facebook page to leave your comments and suggestions.

1 – At least one new Shopping Centre - No disrespect to the Bridge Centre but Tullamore needs at least one new, modern and much bigger shopping centre. The proposed €20 million Riverside Centre is currently with An Bord Pleanala after being granted permission by Offaly County Council and that will be a very good start but the centre of the town also needs a serious lift. The old, derelict eyesore that is the old Texas/Tesco site in the middle of the town needs to be developed sooner rather than later. If it is, it would be a major boost for all the other retailers in the town.

2 – And end to road works - How long does it take to do street enhancement works. I mean seriously! The works have been going on for 18 months already and there is no end in site. Yes it looks great and is improving the town but at what cost? And there is still a lot of work to do. Maybe by the end of 2021 people will be able to drive and walk around the town unhindered.

3 – More bridges across the river - Getting around Tullamore involves a lot of going around and around and around in circles. The bridge from the Bridge Centre to Main Street is a good start but imagine how much easier it would be if there were pedestrian bridges from the Tanyard to Church Street and even from Patrick Street to the Bridge Centre.

4 – A Penneys – We were going to go with nationally known retailers but we all know the main draw for any town is a Penneys. While things are different at the minute with the restrictions in place, how many thousand people from Offaly head to Athlone or Mullingar primarily to go to Penneys. And before you say we don't need one, think of the spin off for the rest of the town. The shops in Golden Island benefit massively after people spend two hours in Penneys. It ties in with number one above but a big Penneys (not like the one in Portlaoise) would be a serious draw for the town.

5 – An outlet for young people - Generations of young people in Tullamore and beyond had the Harriers as an outlet. If you want a trip down that particular memory lane click here. These days, teenagers have nothing in Tullamore outside of the Rugby Club for the younger teens. Surely some venue in Tullamore can tap into this huge potential market.

6 – To market itself a premiere golf destination in Ireland – This is more of an aspirational one but do you know how many golf courses are within 25 miles of Tullamore? We make it as 12 but there could be more.... and many of those are of top quality. And one of them is home to the reigning Open Champion!!! What golfing tourist would not fancy playing that course (Esker Hills) and the wide variety other courses on their next golfing holiday to Ireland. Tullamore Golf Club is also in the top 100 courses in Ireland.

7 – More investment and jobs – We have an excellent Industrial Estate with loads of room for more factories. They need to be filled. We are close to Dublin and close to a number of major motorways which would make for easy distribution of goods manufactured in the town.... which leads nicely to

8 – A stretch of motorway to connect directly to the M6 motorway – This has been long discussed and plans were drawn up and a route was chosen but it has since faded into the background. A dual carraigeway (or motorway) from Tullamore to the M6 would make the town a more attractive prospect. It could also make up part of a north to south motorway that the country as a whole desperately needs.

9 – A university or an IT – The chances of getting an stand alone university or IT are slim but a new campus of an existing institution is certainly an option. Thurles for example has a campus from Limerick IT. Athlone IT is just up the road. Perhaps it might branch out?

10 – Better night life - I might be showing my age here but when I was growing up in Tullamore, at one time there were seven nightclubs open in Tullamore on a Saturday night..... SEVEN!! (Can anyone name all seven?) And Spiders was pretty much open seven days a week. Ah the good old days. And maybe we should start a campaign to bring back Thursday Nights in the Bridge House. Now that was a good night out!!!