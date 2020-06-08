Just one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Offaly in last 17 days

There has been only one new coronavirus case confirmed in Offaly since May 22, 17 days ago.

The latest figures show Offaly has had 479 cases since the pandemic began. There was no new cases confirmed in the county over the weekend or on Monday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on confirmed Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Ireland.

It has today been informed that four people with COVID-19 have died in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,683 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, June 7 the HPSC has been notified of nine confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the lowest figure in almost three months. On March 10 of this year, there were also nine confirmed cases. There have now been a total of 25,210* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.