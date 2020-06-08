Offaly GAA club raises €5,500 for Pieta House

Ballycumber GAA Club's Run 4 Pieta has raised €5,500 for the mental health charity.

220 people ran, walked or cycled from Ballycumber to London in 24 hours in aid of Pieta Sunrise Appeal in Ballycumber on Saturday and Sunday.

They contributed more than €5,500 already with donations still coming in. You can donate HERE.

Runners and walkers set off at fifteen-minute intervals during the 24 hours from 12 noon on Saturday until 12 noon on Sunday and all Covid-19 guidelines were adhered to. The big drop in temperatures did not deter young and old from completing laps of the 2.5 km route starting at the entrance to Ballycumber GAA pitch and passing through Liss onto the Furry Road and returning to the pitch via Moorock.

Members of Ballycumber GAA Club committee were on hand throughout the 24 hours to record number of kilometres completed, provide Hi-Viz vests and to make available bottled water which was kindly sponsored by James Ennis, Gussies, Ballycumber.

The lovely buns donated by Louie of La Bella Vita Cakes, Liss, Ballycumber were very well received.

A donation bucket at the start had to be emptied a number of times such was the generosity of the participants.

Ballycumber GAA Club, who organised the fundraiser, wish to thank everyone who contributed in any way to the wonderful success of this venture.