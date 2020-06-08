Bank of Ireland to reopen its Offaly branches closed during Covid-19

Bank of Ireland has announced that most of its closed branches are to reopen in June, including two in Offaly.

The branches at Clara and Banagher will both reopen from June 29.

There will initially be no customer counter service. Clara and Banagher will open for customer advice and self service only.

All ATMs will again offer lodgement as well as withdrawal services – 24 hours a day – from 29 June.

In the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Ireland announced a number of supports for customers impacted by COVID-19. The Bank also made operational changes across its contact centres, office locations, and branch network to safeguard critical services, respond to a significant shift in how customers are banking, and support social distancing requirements.

The Bank has been keeping all operations and services under review in line with the progress being made to re-open the economy, public health advice, and the evolving needs of customers for branch, telephone and online banking.

"With welcome progress being made on the nationwide easing of restrictions and reopening of the economy, Bank of Ireland will be taking a number of steps to respond to the changing landscape, including:

· Reopening the majority of closed branches: The Bank kept 161 branches nationwide fully open and operational through the lockdown, while closing other locations to help safeguard critical services. The majority of these closed branches will reopen on Monday 29 June. In advance, modifications will be made to allow for social distancing and the protection of customers and colleagues in branch. Branches in colleges, hospitals and airports will remain closed.

· Returning all services to ATMs: Since late March, due to operational changes as a result of COVID-19, ATMs at closed branch locations continued to provide cash withdrawal services but lodgement services were withdrawn. These ATMs will again offer lodgement as well as withdrawal services – 24 hours a day – from 29 June.

· Ongoing dedicated COVID-19 supports: The range of supports put in place for over 65s, carers and healthcare workers will continue to be available and prioritised. The Bank is also communicating with all personal and business customers on a three month payment break to offer to extend this break for a further three months if required, and is preparing to manage increased queries and applications from business customers when Government schemes are finalised.

· Extending the fast-tracking of payments to SME suppliers: To support cashflow for suppliers to the Bank, in the early weeks of the crisis standard payment terms were reduced from 30 days to within five days for more than 1,000 SME suppliers nationwide. This has been extended and will be in place for the remainder of 2020 to ease the cash flow pressures on businesses.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of Retail Ireland at Bank of Ireland, commented: “We have been monitoring and adapting our operations throughout COVID-19 to reflect customer demand and public health advice. As the economy starts to reopen, which is critically important for families and businesses across Ireland, we are updating our operations over the coming weeks.