Just one confirmed Covid-19 patient being treated at Tullamore Hospital

The Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore is getting closer to being free of Covid-19, according to the latest HSE daily operations report.

The figures show that the hospital had just one confirmed case of the virus on-site at 8pm on Sunday, June 7. The number is in line with a falling number of hospital admissions as a result of Covid-19 across the country.

Minister for Health Simon Harris revealed on Monday morning that just 122 patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus were being treated in the country's hospitals.

Today is a good day for Ireland. The number of #Covid19 patients in ICU has reduced to 34, number of patients with #Covid19 in hospital has fallen to a low of 122. We take an important step with the beginning of Phase 2. To keep moving forward, stick with the advice. Stay safe June 8, 2020

The latest HSE figures do, however, reveal that there are a further 133 suspected cases of the virus in hospitals across the country, including five in Tullamore.

Testing is still taking place daily on-site in hospitals to get a full picture of the situation in those settings. The numbers of cases have been falling steadily now since mid-May.

Just 34 patients are now being treated in ICU departments around the country as a result of Covid-19. There are a further 11 patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 in ICU.

There are no patients with Covid-19 in receiving critical care in Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

There are 707 vacant general beds in the country's hospitals as well as 112 vacant critical care beds.