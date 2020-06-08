Councillor calls on the public to make Offaly a better place to live

Cllr Clare Claffey, Social Democrat councillor for Birr, has called on members of the public for ideas on how to make Offaly a better place to live in. As the country is moving out of lockdown, the councillor believes that people have had time to reflect on what is important to their lives.

“The last number of months have really taught us the value of community. I want to try and have community voices heard at council level. The local Social Democrats branch has decided to seek ideas and suggestions from the public on the one thing that we desperately need. What I really want to do is to start a grassroots conversation on what matters to us, and how the council can help. This can be anything from a biodiversity park to much-needed road upgrades.”

Cllr Claffey is drawing on her Social Democrat colleagues across the country, who have begun to trial initiatives such as this:

“This idea is working really well in Limerick, and if you look at South Dublin County Council, they have a programme called participatory budgeting where communities vote on how money is spent in the area. It is really vital that we have all voices heard, and my job as a local councillor is to make sure that happens. Social Democracy means really understanding the value of community, and investing in our shared public services."

Cllr Claffey is excited about the prospect of picking one of the ideas submitted from the public:

“I think it’s going to be difficult to pick one, I know the people of Offaly are very creative and love their county so there will be fierce competition. When I do pick one, I promise to bring it to the council and advocate for it! You can make a submission on the Laois Offaly Social Democrats Facebook page @SocDemsLO, by email to laoisoffaly@socialdemocrats.ie and mark it ‘An Offaly Good idea’ or follow Clare on Facebook or Twitter.”

The closing date for entries is June 30 with the winner being announced in July.