Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for it to be cool and changeable through the week but turning milder towards the weekend.

The weather forecast for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be bright and mainly dry with sunny spells. A few showers may develop in the northeast. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in Connacht and Ulster and from 16 to 19 degrees in Munster and Leinster with light northerly or variable breezes.

Dry and clear on Monday night with some patchy mist or fog around dawn in lows of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a dry and bright day in many areas with perhaps the odd shower. Clouding over in the north and northwest with rain developing in coastal fringes by evening. Afternoon temperatures of 14 to 19 or 20 degrees in light breezes.

Rather cloudy on Tuesday night with rain at times in the west and north spreading to other areas later in the night and turning misty also. Overnight lows of 9 to 11 degrees in many areas but falling to 6 or 7 degrees in northern counties towards morning as skies clear and a northwest breeze sets in.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy and cool on Wednesday with northwest to northerly breezes. Some patchy rain in places Wednesday morning but brightening up with some sunny breaks developing but there will be heavy possibly thundery showers also especially in northern and eastern counties later in the day. Afternoon highs of 13 to 17 degrees.

Cool on Thursday also with northerly breezes and some further showers in eastern and southern areas but good dry bright periods also with some sunny spells in places. Slightly higher afternoon temperatures ranging from 15 to 18 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty, but latest indications suggest it will become milder during Friday and Saturday with mostly east to northeast breezes and afternoon highs in the high teens or possibly low twenties in parts of the northwest but cooler near eastern coasts. There will be some showery rain in eastern counties at times.