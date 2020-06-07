Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on confirmed Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases in Ireland.

It has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died in Ireland.

There have now been a total 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 6 June the HPSC has been notified of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,321 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,057 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%