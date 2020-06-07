Full list of NCT Centres reopening from Monday

Not all NCT Centres will open from Monday, June 8. NCTS will be opening test centres on a phased basis in accordance with the Government’s Roadmap for reopening.

It says the safety of the public is paramount, and it will continue to be guided by public health officials and relevant national experts.

Those with a test due date prior to March 28 and those that were unable to complete their test due to the defects discovered with vehicle lift equipment earlier in the year can now book a test.

The full list of centres that open is as follows:

Cork – Little Island

▪ Cork – Blarney

▪ Northpoint 1 & 2, Dublin

▪ Deansgrange, Dublin

▪ Fonthill, Dublin

▪ Galway

▪ Limerick

▪ Waterford

▪ Letterkenny

▪ Athlone

▪ Ballina

▪ Naas

▪ Drogheda

▪ Derrybeg

For further information on the NCT CLICK HERE