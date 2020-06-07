Tullamore hospital all but clear of confirmed Covid-19 cases
Tullamore hospital is all but clear of confirmed Covid-19 cases according to the latest data from the HSE.
According to figures contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there is just one patient being treated for a confirmed case of the virus in the hospital. That patient is in the Critical Care Unit. There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in general beds in the hospital.
As of 8pm on Saturday, June 6, there are no suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.
According to the figures there are 35 vacant beds in the hospital.
There are also no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital with four patients with confirmed cases being treated in Mullinagar.
