Tullamore hospital all but clear of confirmed Covid-19 cases

Tullamore hospital is all but clear of confirmed Covid-19 cases according to the latest data from the HSE.

According to figures contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there is just one patient being treated for a confirmed case of the virus in the hospital. That patient is in the Critical Care Unit. There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in general beds in the hospital.

As of 8pm on Saturday, June 6, there are no suspected cases of Covid-19 in the hospital.

According to the figures there are 35 vacant beds in the hospital.

There are also no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital with four patients with confirmed cases being treated in Mullinagar.