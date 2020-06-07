Speeding Midland motorist has vehicle seized after multiple offences detected

A speeding motorist in the Midlands has had their car seized after multiple offences were detected.

Longford Roads Policing Unit detected the car pictured above after it was clocked traveling at 76kph through a 50kph zone.

After stopping the car, Gardai observed that it had two excessively worn tyres. The car’s tax and NCT were also out of date.

The vehicle was detained and a fixed charge notice was issued.