Dates for restart of NCT and Driving Tests confirmed

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed that the phased reopening of some RSA services will begin on Monday 8 June, the start of phase 2 of the Government’s road map for easing of Covid19 restrictions.

The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the Driver Theory Test (DTT), and the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) will begin re-opening on a gradual basis from Monday 8 June.

The re-opening of these services is being done in line with the National Return to Work Safely Protocol agreed by employer and worker representatives. This follows the resumption of the Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing Service in Phase 1 from 18 May.

Some of the conditions that will apply to services re-opening include;

· NCTS, NDLS and DTT centres will open on a gradual basis in the coming days and weeks. Check relevant websites for updates on centres opening in your area.

· Customers must make an appointment in advance to avail of any service. No walk-in appointments will be accommodated. This will be kept under review.

· All services must be paid for with credit / debit cards. No cash will be taken.

· Social distancing should always be maintained.

· Anyone wishing to use these services are reminded that they are subject to the Government’s current restriction on travel