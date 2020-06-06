Is the hot weather returning? Forecaster gives prediction for coming week

A weather forecaster is predicting a potential return to warmer weather next week based on the latest weather models.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel says that the latest weather models are indicating that high pressure will develop to the north of Ireland during next week.

The Offaly forecaster

says this will gradually allow 'a very warm or even hot easterly airmass' to become established through the second half of next week.

In his latest weather update, Cathal states, "if such a pattern does develop, and keep in mind we are dealing with an event that’s still just under a week away so details could change, but it the charts do materialise then it’s likely that we will see a return to very warm or hot conditions with temperatures reaching well into the mid to high 20’s."

