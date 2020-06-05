All retails outlets can open from Monday as Covid-19 restrictions eased

All retail outlets can open from next Monday as Covid-19 restrictions are eased under Phase 2 of the government's road map for reopening the country.

The advice from government is to shop locally, shop safely and support businesses in your community.

Opening times and modes of operation may vary and the public is asked to co-operate with store staff and abide by systems put in place for your safety.

To see all the measures coming into place in Phase 2 on Monday, June 8, click on the link below.