Offaly TD worried about Covid-19 contact tracing in meat factories

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has said the HSE’s National Outbreak Control Team must provide an urgent assessment of the challenges that are emerging with respect to the contact tracing of meat factory workers who have been confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after a claim was put forward in the Dáil last night that only about one-third of the close contacts of those who have been identified as positive within the meat industry have been followed up:

“If these numbers can be verified by the National Outbreak Control Team then it is absolutely clear that we have a significant and growing public health threat that needs to be immediately resolved.

"Effective contract tracing is one of the key tools that all communities and workplaces will be relying on in terms of getting us back to normality as soon as possible.

"If there are identifiable problems with this system, then we need to hear about that from the HSE and indeed from the Minister for Health.

"I am aware that the Minister is disputing the claim that only one third of contacts have been traced. He puts it at between at least 60% and 70%.

"Nevertheless, the scale of this discrepancy only serves to highlight the ongoing confusion around the effectiveness of our contract tracing system.

"We need to have that urgently addressed.

"Meat factory workers and the communities and families in which they live deserve nothing less,” concluded Deputy Nolan.