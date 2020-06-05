Little Offaly girl makes custom uniform so she can join the guards

A young Offaly girl used lockdown to come up with an ingenious way of joining An Garda Síochana - she made her own uniform.

Four-year-old Anna McCauley from Tullamore visited the Garda Station on Thursday with her mum Niamh and Dad Matt to show Gardaí her brand new, custom made Garda uniform.

Anna is looking forward to joining An Garda Siochana when she grows up.

She is pictured with Sgt Richard Thornton, Garda Alan Burke, Garda Laura Fallon and Garda David Harney - her future colleagues, perhaps!