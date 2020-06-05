Two arrested over €10,000 damage to Offaly supermarkets

Two people have been arrested over a burglary and incident of criminal damage at two Offaly supermarkets.

Gardaí made the arrests as part of an investigation into a burglary at Tesco, Tullamore, as well as a related incident of criminal damage at Lidl, Tullamore.

These incidents caused damage of over €10,000 between both premises.

The two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned at Tullamore Garda Station.