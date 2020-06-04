Offaly libraries to launch contact and collect service next week

Offaly County Council Library Service will begin offering some more library services to the public from June 8, as part

of Phase 2 of the Government Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

While library buildings will remain closed to public access during this period, library staff will work behind the scenes to assist users with new models of service delivery to enable borrowing and returning of library materials.

The new Contact and Collect Service will enable users to request and return library material in Birr, Clara, Edenderry and Tullamore Libraries.

Offaly Libraries Contact and Collect Service - How it works:

1. Telephone or email your nearest participating library

2. Provide your name, phone number/email address, card number and your broad preferences/area of interest

3. Library Staff will select a maximum of 5 items of library stock for you and contact you with an allocated collection time

4. At the agreed collection time you will collect your items from a designated collection area at the library entrance

Return bins will be available outside each of the four participating libraries to facilitate the return of library stock.

"We would like to assure you that social distancing will be observed where users interact with library services and all health and safety protocols will be observed for the benefit of both library users and staff. Please do not visit the library to collect books unless you have been contacted by library staff with an allocated collection time," a statement read.

Offaly Libraries Contact and Collect Service will be available from:

Birr Library – Phone: 057 9124950, Email: birrlibrary@offalycoco.ie

Clara Library – Phone: 057 9331389, Email: claralibrary@offalycoco.ie

Edenderry Library – Phone: 046 9731028, Email: edenderrylibrary@offalycoco.ie

Tullamore Library - Phone: 057 9346832, Email: tullamorelibrary@offalycoco.ie

Offaly Libraries will continue to provide access to extensive free digital resources and online programmes during this period. Watch out for new eBook titles and workshops for children and young people as part of Offaly’s Cruinniú na nÓg festival of creativity in June.

Visit www.offaly.ie/libraries to keep up to date with all library developments.