Former Offaly footballers complete mammoth cycling challenge

Offaly All-Ireland winner Stephen Darby and former county footballer Paraic Sullivan have been congratulated after completing a 2,000km cycling challenge over the scorching June Bank Holiday weekend.

Paying tribute to the lads for their cycle in aid of the Make A Wish foundation, Edenderry's Team905 cycling club said: "Over these past few months of Covid-19 and Government restrictions our usual club group spins have not been possible and our members have been keeping up the fitness levels riding solo.

"Sport, in general, has taken a big hit with practically no events taking place. This week though it is great to be able to acknowledge a significant cycling and sporting achievement and all in Team905 send out heartiest congratulations to our club colleague Stephen Darby and his comrade in arms, Paraic Sullivan, on completing their five-day cycling marathon in aid of the Make a Wish Foundation and Rhode GAA.

"In sweltering conditions for the whole week the lads had to dig deep into their reserves of physical and mental strengths to complete one thousand kilometres each on a 10 km circuit around the village of Rhode. Cheered on by the crowds of locals who turned out on the roadsides and encouraged by the many riders who took turns to accompany them on every 100km leg,

Paraic and Stephen arrived back in Rhode for the final time last Saturday evening at about 5.30pm.

"The rousing reception they received was comparable to those afforded to the many county championship-winning teams of Rhode’s gaelic football history. Teams, of course, backboned by both men at various times through the years.

"Their spirit and commitment throughout the week never wavered and their epic spin has gained the admiration not just of the local community but from as far afield as French-based Irish professional rider Nicolas Roche who sent a message of support on his Twitter page.

"Their fundraising effort has been going very well and if you would like to help out in a really worthwhile cause, you can still contribute online at the event website www.cycle4dreams2020.com."