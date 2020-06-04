WATCH: Emotional performance as Offaly students graduate from secondary school
WATCH: Emotional performance as Offaly students graduate from secondary school
The 6th year students of St. Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry were treated to a moving performance at their virtual graduation on Wednesday evening, June 3.
The school's music class worked together to produce a stunning rendition of Saving Grace by Kodaline and it was played during the virtual event.
A physical graduation wasn't possible because of Covid-19 restrictions.
The video was put together by former St. Mary's student and musician Ben Cully.
Take a listen below:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on