Offaly TD wants report on CE Scheme supervisors' pension dispute

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has said that the Private Secretary to the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, has directly contradicted statements made by the Minister with respect to the publication of a report on the C.E. Scheme supervisors pension dispute.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she received a reply from the Minister’s Private Secretary indicating that the report has not been published despite the Minister explicitly stating in the Dáil last week that “the report referred to by Deputy Nolan has been published and I am surprised people have not got a copy of it. I will make sure the Deputy gets a copy today.”

“The fact that there has been no resolution to the C.E. Scheme supervisors request for access to occupational pension entitlements after almost 13 years is hugely frustrating for all those involved. I met a group of CE Scheme supervisors in Tullamore who raised this issue with me in February and are becoming frustrated by the ongoing issue which still hasn’t been resolved. That is why I raised the matter directly with the Minister last week," Deputy Nolan explained.

"At that point, I understood that a report on the dispute, which incorporated the findings of the interdepartmental review of the C.E Schemes, was complete.

"Minister Doherty clearly agreed and was somewhat taken aback to find that I and other public representatives had not been given a copy.

"This morning [Monday, June 1], however, I received a reply from the Minister’s Private Secretary stating that the report has not actually been published at all.

"There is clearly something amiss here. We need to establish if the Minister asked for the report to be published and if so, the reason this was not followed through by the department.

"In any event, the report now needs to be made available without delay.

"This issue has dragged on for far too long. The C.E Scheme supervisors in Offaly, Laois and beyond deserve better treatment than this,” concluded Deputy Nolan.