WATCH: Offaly's county hurlers as you've never seen them before

The Offaly senior hurling team have been honing their skills during lockdown - their singing and dancing skills that is!

Michael Fennelly's men will trade their hurls for curls as they become stage stars for a variety show in aid of mental health charity Jigsaw and Down Syndrome Offaly this Saturday, June 6.

Organisers have been sharing some previews of the lads' performances in the last week and it's fair to say they are the gift that keeps on giving.

Inhibitions have been lost in lockdown. Take a look below:

The manager is even getting involved or should we say 'Martina Turner' -

Small snippet of my ‘MarTina Turner’ act for Saturday night. I’m way down on donations/votes compared to other acts so need a serious BUMP. Link is here . I’ll have to call on @KilkennyCLG people to get me back up there. https://t.co/oz6q0Q87tU @Offaly_GAA pic.twitter.com/TBxEcJRmAv — Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) June 2, 2020

Jigsaw Offaly provides a free and confidential support service for young people in Co. Offaly aged 12 – 25 and their offices are based on Cormac Street in Tullamore. They aim to make sure that young people’s voices are heard, and that they get the right support, where and when they need it.

They have seen a 400 per cent increase in demand for their services since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and have had to suffer the loss of other planned fundraisers. They have long been the official charity partner of Offaly GAA and have had their name on the back of the Offaly jerseys for the past five years.

Down Syndrome Offaly is a parent-led support group for families in County Offaly. They advocate for the rights, inclusion, and well being of individuals with Down syndrome. Through parent-led advocacy and partnering with like-minded organisations, they encourage young people with Down syndrome to develop self-determination.

They have also suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic with their annual ‘rock your socks’ fundraiser falling victim. That fundraiser was expected to bring in €15,000 and was pencilled in for their home teacher programme and speech and language therapies.

Saturday, June 6, will see the event take centre stage with Birr native and Newstalk presenter Will O’Callaghan acting as MC on the night.

People will be able to show their support by voting for their preferred acts on the night and in the lead up to event while donating what they can in the process. Each euro donated will count as a vote. For example, if you donated 20 euro to the act of your choice, they will receive 20 votes.

The event will be broadcast on all official Offaly GAA social media channels and between now and event itself, details of the various acts and guests are being revealed along with how to vote and donate.

On top of the variety show, the senior hurling panel will also hold a sponsored solo run and will solo a ball in relay format from the Jigsaw offices in Kilcormac to the Down Syndrome Offaly offices in Tullamore the following day on June 7.