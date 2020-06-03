Offaly goes another day without a confirmed case of Covid-19

Offaly has now gone eight days without a confirmed case of Covid-19.

According to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit which pertain to Monday, there were 478 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath stands at 670 while in Longford the number of cases stands at 283.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 260, an increase of one from the previous day.

Dublin remains the county with most confirmed cases at 12,093 with Kildare having the second highest of confirmed cases at 1,419.

Letirm has the lowest number of cases at just 83 since the outbreak began. It is the only county yet to reach 100 confirmed cases and had no new confirmed cases day on day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland

It has today been informed that a total of three people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,659 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 2 June the HPSC has been notified of 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have now been a total of 25,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.