The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland

It has today been informed that a total of three people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,659* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 2 June the HPSC has been notified of 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,111** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again Thursday, June 4 to continue its review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19. NPHET will proceed to submit recommendations to the Minister for Health.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Our recovery rate is now at 91%. This is positive news and confirms the expectation that most people who get COVID-19 will recover. However, it remains the case that this is an unpredictable virus, and the prognosis for any one individual diagnosed, regardless of their current health, remains uncertain. Use hse.ie and gov.ie/health to stay informed and learn the behaviours that will keep you protected.”

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons: “It is our collective responsibility to continue to support vulnerable groups in our society. Vulnerable groups include older people and people with underlying health conditions of any age. Keep a 2-metre distance when outdoors, maintain respiratory etiquette and continue to wash hands regularly.”

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 1 June (25,064 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,298 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 409 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,004 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,093 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,517 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%



*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,659 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,111 confirmed cases reflects this.