Offaly boy (10) tackles running challenge for child refugees

A 10-year-old boy is undertaking a huge running challenge this month in support of young refugee children. Liam York from Tullamore is using lockdown to support a number of voluntary organisations helping young Syrian and Iraqi refugees.

He decided to raise money to help children around his age who were facing far greater challenges as refugees fleeing the conflicts in Syria and Iraq. So to raise funds in support of much-needed services on the ground in Jordan, across the border from Syria, Liam will be running 300 laps of his garden every day in June. That's 5km every day!

A quarter of the Jordanian population is now from Syria, and there are simply not enough school places available for the children. The voluntary organisation Helping Refugees in Jordan (HRJ) and its grassroots partners have set up two schools – the Hope School, near Amman; and the Al Rahlan School, in Azraq, a ‘scattered’ school based in tents, cabins and a villa near to where refugees are working in poor conditions on farms. And thanks to the ongoing generosity of donors HRJ are now in the process of building a purpose-built education centre on the Al Rahlan site.

The teachers in HRJ’s schools, refugees themselves, were trained in Syria or Iraq, and as the schools are a charitable project they are allowed to work there. Their income is vitally important for both their families and the impoverished local communities in which they live.

You can donate to Liam's mammoth fundraising effort HERE.