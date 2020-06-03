Significant price drop in landmark building now up for auction in Tullamore

After being on the market for almost a year, there has been a significant drop in the asking price for a landmark property in Tullamore.

The instantly recognisable Grand Canal House on Columcille Street was initially on the market for a staggering €950,000 but that price has now been reduced by €200,000 to €750,000.

It is going up for auction online on June 18.

The property is arranged to provide a high profile commercial building. Internally the property comprises a three storey modern office building together with four ground floor retail units. Two of the ground floor units currently are let.

The entire floor area is just short of 15,000 Sq.Ft.

The site has excellent parking to the rear for 16 cars. The property is zoned as mixed use.