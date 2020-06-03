McDonalds in Tullamore is OPEN today!

McDonalds in Tullamore is opening its Drive-Thru today, Wednesday, June 3, after closing in March due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The fast food chain opened six Dublin outlets last week and following that successful trial, further locations are opening up this week. Eight opened on Tuesday and a further 20, including Tullamore, are opening today.

They hope to have all of their Drive-Thrus open by tomorrow, June 4.

The 20 locations reopening on Wednesday are:

Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Douglas Village, Co. Cork

144 Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork

Mallow Road, Blackpool, Co. Cork

Unit 1, Riverside Mall, Midleton, Co. Cork

Old Fort Rd, off Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork

Kinsale Road, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork

Headford Road Retail Park, Co. Galway

Westside Shopping Centre, Co. Galway

Manor West, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Park Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry

Moorefield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

Carton Retail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

Monread Road, Nass, Co. Kildare

The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise

Ashbourne Town Centre, Meath

Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Junction 8, M8, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Old Church Street, Tullamore

Cork Road, Co. Waterford

Sayer Lane Roundabout, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

The eight locations which reopened on Tuesday were:

Donaghmede Shopping Centre, Co Dublin

Drogheda, The Waterfront, Co Louth

Dundalk Drive Thru, Dundalk Shopping Centre, Co Louth

Swords Drive Thru, Airside Retail Park, Co. Dublin

Balbriggan Drive Thru, Millfield Shopping Centre, Co Dublin

Kilkenny Drive Thru, Hebron Road, Kilkenny

Dublin Airport Drive Thru, Corballis Road, Dublin

Carlow Drive Thru, Rathcrogue, Carlow

The six which reopened in May were:

Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Kylemore Road, Dublin 12

East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Artane Castle Shopping Centre, Kilmore Road, Dublin 5

Coolock Retail Park, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin 17

Belgard Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24

With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated. The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.

McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with An Garda Síochána, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

- Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

- Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

- All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

- Ensuring our delivery procedures with couriers are contactless for both our people and our customers.



Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours.

Encouraging capped spend for Drive Thru and McDelivery at €30 per order, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.