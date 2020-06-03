McDonalds in Tullamore is OPEN today!
McDonalds in Tullamore is opening its Drive-Thru today, Wednesday, June 3, after closing in March due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
The fast food chain opened six Dublin outlets last week and following that successful trial, further locations are opening up this week. Eight opened on Tuesday and a further 20, including Tullamore, are opening today.
They hope to have all of their Drive-Thrus open by tomorrow, June 4.
The 20 locations reopening on Wednesday are:
Douglas Court Shopping Centre, Douglas Village, Co. Cork
144 Bank Place, Mallow, Co. Cork
Mallow Road, Blackpool, Co. Cork
Unit 1, Riverside Mall, Midleton, Co. Cork
Old Fort Rd, off Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Kinsale Road, Ballyphehane, Co. Cork
Headford Road Retail Park, Co. Galway
Westside Shopping Centre, Co. Galway
Manor West, Tralee, Co. Kerry
Park Road, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Moorefield, Newbridge, Co. Kildare
Carton Retail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare
Monread Road, Nass, Co. Kildare
The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise
Ashbourne Town Centre, Meath
Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
Junction 8, M8, Cashel, Co. Tipperary
Old Church Street, Tullamore
Cork Road, Co. Waterford
Sayer Lane Roundabout, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford
The eight locations which reopened on Tuesday were:
Donaghmede Shopping Centre, Co Dublin
Drogheda, The Waterfront, Co Louth
Dundalk Drive Thru, Dundalk Shopping Centre, Co Louth
Swords Drive Thru, Airside Retail Park, Co. Dublin
Balbriggan Drive Thru, Millfield Shopping Centre, Co Dublin
Kilkenny Drive Thru, Hebron Road, Kilkenny
Dublin Airport Drive Thru, Corballis Road, Dublin
Carlow Drive Thru, Rathcrogue, Carlow
The six which reopened in May were:
Nutgrove Shopping Centre, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Kylemore Road, Dublin 12
East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
Artane Castle Shopping Centre, Kilmore Road, Dublin 5
Coolock Retail Park, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin 17
Belgard Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24
With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated. The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11am and 10pm.
McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with An Garda Síochána, and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.
To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to their restaurants, including:
- Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.
- Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.
- All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.
- Ensuring our delivery procedures with couriers are contactless for both our people and our customers.
Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours.
Encouraging capped spend for Drive Thru and McDelivery at €30 per order, and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods.
